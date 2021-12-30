“Let us try to prevent COVID 2022,” Bhramar Mukherjee gives reasons to avoid Omicron

Indian-American researcher and data scientist Bhramar Mukherjee, took to twitter stating reasons why people might not want to get Covid-19.



She wrote, “The Omicron wave is staring India in the eye. Expectedly, so India is not an exception in the world.”



Mukherjee stated that going by the reports and the slow pace of Omicron cases rising in the country, people are taking the variant lightly believing that it is very mild.

Talking globally, She stated that fully vaccinated people with a history of infection are also at risk of contracting the virus again, without a booster dose.



“Many people in India have had both vaccination and Covid, this may be helpful but we do not have data yet,” she added.



She mentioned that another wave would stress the medical infrastructure even if a small fraction needs medical care and “this will affect care of other diseases. We know disruption in care leads to mortality.”

Mukherjee stressed on protecting people vulnerable to Covid-19 including kids and young adults who are still not vaccinated.



“Nearly 40 per cent of the population in India is below 18. That is a large number. Nearly half a billion,” she quoted.

She urged people on her Twitter account to “choose prudence over panic.”



Lastly Mukherjee states her New year resolution, “fight for global health equity & transparent data.





