Maharashtra: Amid Omicron fears, Uddhav expresses concern over tracking of international passengers

Among growing concern over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed concerns over tracking of those international passengers who don't land directly in Mumbai but then travel to the state using other means.

The Chief Minister explained that it will be easier to stop the spread of coronavirus infection if information on such travellers is shared.

The issue of the new variant Omicron was also discussed in the Cabinet meeting of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

The Cabinet discussed the issue of how to check passengers arriving from abroad without landing directly at Mumbai or other airports and then travelling at other places in the country. The question is how to test such people and the prime minister should be apprised of this, a statement quoting Thackeray explained.

Information of the passengers coming from abroad should be received regularly so that they can be monitored and the infection can be prevented in time, the statement added.

Countries that are currently recording a spike in the cases are witnessing the biggest wave. France, Germany, the Netherlands and Austria are reporting more than 30,000 people (cases), Thackeray noted.

Currently, masks are most needed for prevention, the Chief Minister stressed.

The Central government has made it mandatory for passengers from 12 countries to take the RT-PCR test 72 hours before boarding a flight. RT-PCR test is made mandatory once they land here, he added.

Also Read: Omicron variant: Japan bars entry of foreign visitors

Also Read: Omicron cryptocurrency spikes over 900 pct in 2 days even as new Covid-19 variant hits Bitcoin prices