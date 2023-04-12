Maharashtra Covid update: State logs 1,115 new cases, 9 deaths in last 24 hrs

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 1,115 new Covid cases, nine deaths and 560 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The state's active tally stands at 5,421. Case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%. Active tally in the state capital Mumbai is at 1,577.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 919 fresh coronavirus cases and one fatality that raised the tally of infections to 81,51,176, a state health department official said.

India has registered a single-day rise of 7,830 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 223 days, and the count of active cases in the country has increased to 40,215, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,016 with 16 new fatalities being reported – two each in Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, and five reconciled by Kerala.