Maharashtra reports 36,265 Covid cases, including 79 Omicron infections in a day

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 36,265 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 79 cases of Omicron variant, according to state health bulletin. The tally of active cases now stands at 1.14 lakh. The state has a total of 876 Omicron cases so far.

Maharashtra also recorded 13 deaths and 8,907 discharges today.



Of the new daily cases, Mumbai reported 20,181 new cases of Covid-19 today with the death toll standing at 4. The positivity rate rose to 29.90% , the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai stated in a published report.



The strength of patients hospitalized in the last 24 hours stood at 1170 and the number of beds occupied being 5,998.



The total number of active patients is now 79,260. Total Covid-19 related casualties now stands at 16,388.



Mumbai’s recovery rate is now reported to be 88% with an overall growth rate being 0.99%.

Dharavi reported 107 new Covid-19 infections, the highest ever spike in a day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated.

Earlier, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday had said as per the Union government's rules, lockdown will be imposed in the city if the daily COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000-mark. The financial capital of India is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases since last week.

