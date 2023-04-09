Maharashtra reports 788 new cases, one Covid death; Active cases drop below 5,000

On Sunday, the state of Maharashtra in India reported one Covid-19 death, bringing the total number of fatalities in the state to 1,48,459. The state's case fatality rate now stands at 1.82 per cent, according to the latest bulletin released by the state health department.

Currently, Maharashtra has 4,587 active cases of the virus, while 79,96,883 patients have been discharged after full recovery, with 560 patients discharged on the day of the report. The state's recovery rate is at an impressive 98.12 per cent.

The day before the latest report, Maharashtra had registered 542 new cases of coronavirus infection, which increased the cumulative count of confirmed cases to 81,49,141 in the state. Of these, 79,96,323 have recovered, leaving the state with 4,360 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 668 patients recovered from the infection, according to an official from the state health department. Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra, recorded 207 cases on the previous day, marking the fifth consecutive day that the city saw more than 200 infections.

According to the bulletin released on April 8, the state of Maharashtra reported a single fatality in Amravati. In the preceding 24 hours, the state health department had tested 6,651 swab samples, bringing the overall number of tests conducted in Maharashtra to 8,66,94,304.