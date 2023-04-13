Massive jump! India records 10,158 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours

India has recorded over 10,158 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while the active infections surged to nearly 50,000-mark, according to the Union health ministry updated on Thursday.

This represents a massive 30 per cent jump in the number of daily Covid cases. On Wednesday too, the country saw a significant jump in Covid cases with 7,830 cases recorded while on Tuesday, a total of 5,676 cases were reported.

The nationwide Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.72 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,42,10,127.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country.

On Wednesday, official sources said that Covid in India is moving towards the endemic stage, so the cases may keep rising for the next 10-12 days after which they will subside.

The sources said even though the cases are increasing, hospitalisation is low and expected to remain low, PTI reported.

The current rise in Covid cases is being driven by XBB.1.16, which is a sub variant of Omicron, they added.

The prevalence of XBB.1.16 increased from 21.6 per cent in February this year to 35.8 per cent in March. However, no evidence of an increase in hospitalisation or mortality has been reported, the sources said.

Meanwhile, amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, a nation-wide mock drill to take a stock of hospital preparedness was held on April 10 and 11.

As many as 36,592 public and private facilities from all districts participated in the drill.

(With PTI inputs)

