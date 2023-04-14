New COVID-19 guidelines for Haryana; Check all the details here

Amid the COVID-19 surge in the country, the Haryana government has made it mandatory to wear facemasks in public places, as per the bulletin released on April 8 by the Haryana Health Department.

The decision was made on April 3 during a meeting chaired by the Haryana Health Minister, held to discuss the state's recent spike in COVID cases and COVID-19 infection positivity rates.

The new rules state that it is mandatory to wear face masks for the general public at public places with more than 100 people, government offices, malls, and other locations. The authorities have directed district administrations and panchayats to ensure strict adherence to the regulation.

India reported 11,109 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which is a 9 per cent increase from the day before. The number of active COVID-19 cases is currently 49,622.

While talking to ANI, Dr Sandeep Nayar, Pulmonologist, HOD, BLK Hospital, emphasised on the importance of wearing masks in crowded places, stating that double-layer masks should be used in hospitals as they are effective in preventing infection. He has urged the government to make mask-wearing mandatory in crowded places, as COVID cases are on the rise and patients with symptoms of sore throat, cough, cold, and fever are coming to hospitals.

He further advised patients with such symptoms to strictly isolate themselves at home for seven days. He mentioned that very few patients require hospitalisation, and only patients with serious illnesses such as cancer are at a higher risk from this variant.

The public must follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, to control the spread of the virus as the COVID-19 situation in Haryana remains a cause for concern, he said.