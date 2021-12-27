Night curfew in Delhi from 11pm-5am today: Here's what you need to know

Delhi government has decided to reimpose a night curfew from today in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The night curfew has been imposed under the four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is put in place when the positivity rate settles at 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days, as per Delhi government officials.

Under the GRAP plan, a ‘yellow’ alert will be issued if the COVID-19 positivity rate settles at 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days. The night curfew will commence at 11pm on Monday and will last till 5am the next morning.

Some of the restrictions imposed under the ‘yellow’ alert include night curfew, closure of schools and colleges and shops of non-essential items, halved seating capacity in metro trains. During the Yellow, Amber and Orange alerts, night curfew from 10pm to 5am will be imposed. In case a Red alert is imposed, there will be “total curfew”.

Restrictions under the yellow alert sounded in Delhi

Shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services will remain open from 10am-8pm

Malls will be allowed to remain open from 10am-8pm

One weekly market per zone with 50 per cent of vendors will be allowed to remain open

Private offices can function with up to 50 percent capacity

Only 50 per cent of employees will be allowed in Delhi government offices, barring a few departments

Restaurants can remain open from 8am to 10pm with 50 per cent capacity

Bars can also remain open from 12pm to 10pm with 50 per cent capacity

Marriages, funerals with maximum 20 people in attendance allowed

Cinema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms, outdoor yoga activity, amusement parks, stadiums, swimming pools, schools and colleges will remain closed

Religious places will remain open but visitors won’t be allowed

Parks, gardens can remain open

Besides Delhi, states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana have also reimposed the night curfew to stem the spread of Omicron variant.

(With agency inputs)

