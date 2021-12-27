Night curfew in Delhi from 11pm-5am today: Here's what you need to know

Delhi government has decided to reimpose a night curfew from today in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The night curfew has been imposed under the four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is put in place when the positivity rate settles at 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days, as per Delhi government officials.
Under the GRAP plan, a ‘yellow’ alert will be issued if the COVID-19 positivity rate settles at 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days. The night curfew will commence at 11pm on Monday and will last till 5am the next morning.
Some of the restrictions imposed under the ‘yellow’ alert include night curfew, closure of schools and colleges and shops of non-essential items, halved seating capacity in metro trains. During the Yellow, Amber and Orange alerts, night curfew from 10pm to 5am will be imposed. In case a Red alert is imposed, there will be “total curfew”.
Restrictions under the yellow alert sounded in Delhi
Besides Delhi, states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana have also reimposed the night curfew to stem the spread of Omicron variant.
(With agency inputs)
