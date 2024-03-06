scorecardresearch
No impact on immune system of man who received over 200 COVID-19 vaccinations: Lancet study

A German man who claimed to have received 217 COVID-19 vaccinations has been examined by researchers and found to have a fully functional immune system.

Researchers have examined a man in Germany who claims to have received 217 vaccinations against COVID-19 and found that his immune system was fully functional.

Until now, it has been unclear what effects hypervaccination such as this would have on the immune system. Some scientists were of the opinion that immune cells would become less effective after becoming used to the antigens.

However, the case study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal found that the immune system of the person is fully functional.

Published on: Mar 06, 2024, 1:22 PM IST
