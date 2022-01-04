No lockdown in Delhi, says health minister Satyendar Jain amid COVID surge

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday confirmed that amid the surge in novel coronavirus cases, there will be no lockdown imposed in the national capital. The statement comes after the Delhi government tightened the existing COVID curbs, including imposing a weekend curfew, to mitigate the virus spread.

Jain also mentioned that at least 5,500 new cases may come in Delhi today, the positivity rate stands at 8.5%.

Interacting with reporters, he said experts have been saying that the spike in COVID cases in Delhi should be considered largely due to the Omicron variant.

On Monday, Delhi had reported 4,099 cases with a positivity rate of 6.46 per cent, and one death was recorded due to COVID, Jain said.

Asked about the new restrictions, Jain said weekend curfew was being imposed in view of rising Covid cases, and it should not be considered as a lockdown.

Weekend curfew has been imposed as not much activity happens in that two-day period, and there is no need to be panicked, the minister said.

Also, COVID-induced restrictions are being imposed with due sensitivity about the situation of labourers, Jain said in response to a question.

Earlier today, addressing a press conference after the DDMA meeting today, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed that buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops.

"The DDMA has decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb COVID-19 surge. All government officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. 50 per cent workforce of private offices will work from home," he said. "Buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops," he added.