No need for COVID-19 test for international travellers; govt revises rules

International travellers arriving in India will no longer need to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing on arrival, Central government announced on Thursday. The guidelines will come into effect from February 14th.



The move comes considering the flattening epidemic curve of coronavirus cases in the country. The government has also removed the list of “at risk” countries for travelling to India.



Issuing fresh guidelines for international arrivals at entry points including airports, the government said that the global and Indian growth trajectory of COVID-19 pandemic continues with regional variations.

“The need to monitor the continuously changing nature of virus and evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) thus, must still remain in focus. The extant guidelines for international arrivals in India continue being formulated taking a risk-based approach,” the Union Health Ministry guidelines said.



"While monitoring the nature and spread of infection in the country and across the globe, cognizance is also given to the fact that economic activities need to be taken up in an unhindered manner,” it added.

Meanwhile, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, “The demarcation of countries ‘at-risk’ and other countries [has been] removed. Accordingly, the need for giving samples on port of arrival and waiting till the result is obtained from countries ‘at-risk’ is dispensed with.”



According to the revised guidelines, the travellers will have to upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report (test conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey) or certificate of completing full primary vaccination schedule of COVID-19 vaccination. The passengers will also need to submit a self-declaration form on the “air suvidha” online platform.

The government also removed the condition of mandatory seven-day home quarantine after arriving in India. Though, inbound passengers will have to self-monitor their health for 14 days after entering the country. If travellers under self-health monitoring, develop signs and symptoms suggestive of COVID19, they will immediately self-isolate and report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number.

Further, the passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to medical facility as per health protocol. If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed as per laid down protocol. The guidelines also said that a sub-section (2% of the total passengers in the flight) will have to undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport on arrival.

Following the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) advisory to exempt children under five years of age from both pre and post-arrival Covid testing, India has also exempted the children from testing. However, if found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per protocol,” the guidelines state.



India’s covid curve seems to be flattening according to the union health ministry. “India reported a peak of 3,47,254 cases on 21st Jan, which is less than the previous peak of 4,14,188,” said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary at the union health ministry.

At least 67,084 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India’s active caseload is presently at 7,90,789. Active cases constitute 1.86% of the country's total Positive Cases, according to the union health ministry data. India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage neared 172 Crores on Thursday.

