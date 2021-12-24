Omicron in India: Night curfews, Covid curbs reimposed in these states; details here

India so far has reported 358 Omicron cases in 17 States/UTs. As the Omicron continues to spread across the country, multiple states have adopted restrictions in order to control the spread of the new and highly contagious virus variant, ahead of the festive season.

Here are the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by each state till now:

Maharashtra

The government also announced on December 24 that gatherings of more than 5 persons in public places across have been prohibited between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am. Only 100 people allowed in indoor weddings and not more than 250 in outdoor weddings. Gyms, spas, hotels, theaters and cinema halls will operate at 50 per cent capacity. More details here

In a separate order, Mumbai civic body announced that all international passengers arriving from Dubai have to undergo mandatory 7-day home quarantine. There would be no need to do an RT-PCR test on arrival. However, they would also have to take an RT-PCR test on the seventh day of home quarantine.

International passengers who are residing in other parts of Maharashtra will not be allowed to take public transport, vehicles will be arranged for them, noted the BMC.

Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on December 21 directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in the national capital.t It ordered the district magistrates (DMs) to identify potential Covid-19 superspreader areas ahead of Christmas and New Year.

Uttar Pradesh

A night curfew has been announced in Uttar Pradesh, from 11 pm to 5 am, starting tomorrow (Saturday), amid growing concern over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Restrictions include only 200 people will be permitted to attend marriages and social functions, with all COVID-19-safety protocols to be followed.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government also announced stringent night curfew starting tomorrow (December 25) in major cities. Night curfew to be in force from 11 pm to 5 am daily in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh from 25th December, in view of current COVID-19 situation, the order stated.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh government on December 23 had imposed a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am as a precautionary measure and advised people to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols. The government has also decided that in case any coronavirus positive case is detected in the state, the patient will be kept in home isolation if there is enough space in his/her home. The state so far has not reported any case of Omicron.

Haryana

Haryana government announced that it will not allow people not vaccinated against the virus to enter public places from January 1, In a fresh order, the state also said gathering of more than 200 people in public places and other programs is not allowed, and movement of people to be restricted from 11 pm to 5 am.

Gujarat

Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced on December 21 that COVID-19 related restrictions will be in place in the state and in Bengaluru on New Year's Eve. Mass gatherings will not be allowed and special events like DJ parties will be prohibited on New Year's Eve in Karnataka. However, restaurants and bars can function at 50 per cent capacity.

Odisha

The Government issued an order on Friday putting restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations in the entire state. The order states that no celebrations will be undertaken from December 25 onwards till January 2, 2022.

The order restricts Christmas celebration in churches with a maximum strength of 50 people strictly following Covid-19 protocols as imposed by the District Magistrate/Municipal Commissioner or Local Authorities. All night celebrations are banned in the state, including gatherings at hotels, restaurants, clubs, parks, etc, the order stated.

Only marriages are allowed, but no reception and ancillary functions. Funerals are permitted in accordance with Covid-19 protocols.

