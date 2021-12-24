Maharashtra govt announces fresh Covid curbs ahead of festive season: Details here

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases and the reports of Omicron infections in the state, the Maharashtra government on Friday tightened coronavirus-related restrictions to mitigate virus spread.

In a fresh order, the state government stated that gathering of more than 5 people in public places across the state is prohibited from 9 pm-6 am. It also stated that only 100 people will be allowed during indoor weddings and not more than 250 in outdoor weddings.

Other rules included 50 per cent capacity for gyms, spa, hotel, theaters and cinema halls. All of them will have to declare their full potential as well as 50 per cent capacity.

For other social, political, religious events also the number of attendees should not be more than 100 and in open space, this number should not be more than 250 or 25% of the capacity of the space whichever is less, the order further stated.

For other events, in confined spaces where seating capacity is not more than 50% of the capacity and where the seating capacity is not fixed, attendance will be 25%. If they are held in open space, attendance will not be more than 25% of seating capacity.

Attendance for sports competitions, sports ceremonies shall not exceed 25% of seating capacity.

District Disaster Management Authority will determine the number of attendees at any of the above events or gatherings. Disaster Management Order dated 27 November 2021 will be complied with, it said.

In a separate order, Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced earlier today that all international passengers arriving from Dubai have to undergo mandatory 7-day home quarantine. There would be no need to do an RT-PCR test on arrival. However, they would also have to take an RT-PCR test on the seventh day of home quarantine.

Meanwhile, the tally of Omicron infections reported in Maharashtra rose to 108 on Friday with 20 cases of the new coronavirus variant coming to light, officials said. As many as 54 of 108 patients have been already discharged.

Eleven new cases were reported from Mumbai, six from Pune, two from Satara and one from Ahmednagar.

Of these new patients, 15 have history of international travel, one patient has history of domestic travel while four others had come in close contact with them.

