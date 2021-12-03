One passenger from South Africa, 8 others test COVID-19 positive at Mumbai airport

Nine international travellers including one from South Africa who arrived at Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) between November 10- December 2 have tested COVID-19 positive, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

“9 international travellers including one from South Africa who arrived at Mumbai International Airport between 10th Nov -2nd Dec have tested positive for COVID19. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing,” the BMC said.

9 international travellers including one from South Africa who arrived at Mumbai International Airport between 10th Nov -2nd Dec have tested positive for COVID19. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/sBHFMcv9LK — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021

The state government led by Uddhav Thackeray revised its previous order dated November 30 for passengers arriving in the state amid the Omicron threat.

“The restrictions imposed by the Government of India guidelines from time to time shall act as minimum restrictions to be imposed on all international and domestic air passengers,” the Government of Maharashtra order dated December 2 read. It also mentioned that passengers will either have to be fully vaccinated or have to carry a COVID-19 negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours before boarding.

It has also categorised countries like South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe as “high-risk countries”. Following categories of passengers will be declared “high-risk air passengers”: (a) air passengers who are coming from “high-risk countries to Maharashtra” and (b) air passengers who have visited any of the “high-risk countries” in past 15 days before arrival in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has informed the Rajya Sabha that it has taken up the cause of easing travel restrictions on Indian students in foreign universities with several foreign governments including the US, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, Canada, etc.

“As of November 29, 99 countries provided for ease of travel for fully vaccinated Indians based on recognition of India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Certificated either through mutual recognition or through their university applicable health protocols,” the MEA further noted.

Also read: Maharashtra Govt revises COVID-19 guidelines for domestic passengers. Details here

Also read: Omicron variant: India hasn't imposed travel curbs like other countries, says MEA

Also read: Omicron: Karnataka CM to chair high-level meeting today