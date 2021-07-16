"Test, track, treat, tika": PM advice to states with rising COVID-19 cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on the 'test, track, treat and tika (vaccine)' strategy to deal with COVID-19, while appealing to states with rising coronavirus cases to take proactive steps to prevent a third wave. Interacting with the chief ministers (CMs) of six states - Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala, PM Modi discussed the current COVID situation and expressed concern over the rising caseload in a few states.

The prime minister further stated that 80 per cent of the new coronavirus cases reported last week were from the said states. "Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra and Kerala is a matter of grave concern for the country," he said.

PM Modi further added that it is very important that the states, where cases are increasing, should take proactive measures to prevent any possibility of a third wave. "We have to move forward with our strategy of test, track, treat and tika," he noted, emphasising that special attention needs to be paid to micro-containment zones.

PM Modi also said there is a need to be aware, alert and strict in this regard, focusing on the need to prevent crowds from gathering in public places.

"If the situation is not brought under control, there may be trouble ahead," he told state leaders, while also highlighting the need to increase testing. "Increased RT-PCR testing is important to identify and help control the spread of the virus."

On Tuesday, PM Modi interacted with CMs of eight north-eastern states through video conferencing and stated that the vaccination drive needs to be continuously stepped up to deal with the pandemic. He added that it is a matter of concern that big crowds are flocking to hill stations and market areas without masks and following social distancing norms.



