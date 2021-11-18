This Madhya Pradesh district will allow only fully-jabbed residents to buy liquor: Details here

A Madhya Pradesh district has tightened the rules to buy liquor from stores in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Khandwa district on Thursday ordered that alcohol will be sold at the liquor stores to only those people who have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. There are 55 Indian liquor and 19 foreign liquor stores in the district. The order comes in the backdrop to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations in the district, as well as in the state. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, 16,83,512 eligible people were administered the vaccine doses till 9 pm under the mega campaign in Madhya Pradesh, state's Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary said. The figures will go up as statistics from remote areas and those collected through offline mode were yet to be added. Out of the total estimated eligible population of 5.59 crore in the state, 2,75,43,593 people have been administered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Further, the coronavirus positive tally in the state rose to 7,92,986 with the addition of five cases on Wednesday, a health official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,525 as no fatality due to the virus was reported in the state during the day, Choudhary added. The recovery count increased to 7,82,384 after five patients were discharged from hospitals, he said. There are 77 active coronavirus cases in MP at present. Also Read: MP cuts VAT on aviation turbine fuel at Bhopal, Indore airports to 4% Also Read: Delhi to get swanky liquor shops, vends from today under new excise policy; here’s what you need to know