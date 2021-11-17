Delhi to get swanky liquor shops, vends from today under new excise policy; here’s what you need to know

Delhi government has said goodbye to the retail liquor business with the new excise regime kicking in from November 17. According to this policy, the liquor business will now be handled completely by private players and new license holders will start the retail sale from today.

The city will now have 85 tasting facilities to enhance the user experience. New liquor vends will remain open from 10am to 10pm. Industry sources have cited concerns that there can be chaos on the first day due to the shortage of alcohol as nearly 250-300 vends are likely to operate today.

Under the previous regime that ended on November 16, the national capital had 260 privately owned liquor vends and nearly 600 government-run shops. “Not more than 250-300 shops will be able to function on the first day. There may be some shortages in the initial few days due to lesser number of shops. However, it will end as new vends come up,” Delhi Liquor Trade Association President Naresh Goyal said.

ALL ABOUT THE NEW LIQUOR POLICY IN DELHI

The new liquor vends will have walk-ins and buyers can choose the brand of their choice just like they do in malls.

These liquor vends will be set up across 32 zones in the national capital

One retail licensee will have 27 liquor shops per zone

Opening of five super-premium retail vends having an area of 2,500 square feet

L-17 licensees include independent restaurants or gastro-bars that may serve Indian or foreign liquor in areas such as balcony, terrace, lower area of the restaurant.

New liquor vends will have to be equipped with CCTV cameras and air-conditioning.

Vends or shops cannot sell liquor via grilled shops with people crowding on roads and pavements.

L-17 licensees can serve alcohol with the condition that the alcohol serving area is not in the public view.

These places can also have events such as live music, professional performances, karaoke, singing and dancing

Provisional licenses have been given to ~350 shops and registration of more than 200 brands has been done with 10 wholesale licensees. Wholesale licensees have procured 9 lakh litres of liquor of various brands so far.

CAN LIQUOR PRICES GO UP DUE TO CHANGE IN DELHI’S EXCISE POLICY?

Delhi Excise Department has said that the wholesale price of all types of liquor is likely to go up by 8-9 per cent due to the Excise Policy 2021-22. The prices will rise due to 2 per cent central sales tax, profit margin for wholesaler, import pass fee and freight and handling charges.

For instance – an 8 per cent fluctuation can be expected in the prices of Royal Stag Premier while a variation of 25.9 per cent can be expected in the cost Blenders Pride Rare in the national capital. The prices of Indian manufactured foreign liquor can go up from 10 per cent to 25 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Delhi's new liquor vends can place alcohol procurement orders From Nov 11

Also read: Liquor prices in Delhi may go up under the new excise policy