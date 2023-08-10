Use of AI tools in fight against Covid-19 shows future health potential, says top government official

Adapting to new technologies with low bandwidth solutions and enhancing capacity remain key priorities of the central government, said Lav Agarwal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. He was speaking at the Digital Health Summit 2023, organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IMAI) last month.

During a brain-storming session—Strengthening healthcare through technology—Agarwal said that since the start of the global pandemic, India has embraced a data-centric approach to managing COVID-19, utilising the Covid-19 India portal to gather daily data from every district. This strategy was complemented by initiatives like contact tracing, remote health service access, and digital tools for monitoring. Over 2.2 billion digital imprints were tracked, aiding in case identification and intervention. Various technologies, including an oxygen demand tracker and genomic surveillance, were crucial during the crisis, he said.

“These technological tools have been essential in comprehending the pandemic’s trajectory and devising effective responses. India’s use of these tools in the ongoing battle against Covid-19 demonstrates their potential for future health emergencies. The government recognised the importance of a comprehensive digital health ecosystem, leading to the creation of the National Digital Health blueprint and the Ayushman Bharat digital mission,” said Agarwal.

He added that data collection and longitudinal studies offer insights that improve medical precision and expedite drug discovery through technologies like artificial intelligence. India’s technological solutions have garnered international interest despite challenges in conducting clinical studies and digital projects in rural areas, he said, adding that the government’s focus on digital public goods emphasises scaling solutions nationally, exemplified by AI-powered tools like esanjeevani for telemedicine. “Adapting to new technologies with low bandwidth solutions and enhancing capacity remain priorities for ongoing progress in digital health, which is seen as a transformative force for India’s healthcare system,” said Agarwal.

Another panelist Dr Pravin Bist, CIO, Amrita Hopsitals, Faridabad said that technological advancement has become widespread, with healthcare now embracing it, especially in diagnostics. “Patient-facing apps and back-office operations have integrated technology, improving accessibility and streamlining processes. Electronic Medical Records (EMR) digitize health info, aiding clinicians. The pandemic sped up digitization, including virtual consultations. Artificial Intelligence (AI), like chatbots, shows promise, with potential in diagnostics. Technology can also cut costs and enhance healthcare. Overall, judicious tech use redefines healthcare for efficiency, accessibility, and affordability,” he said.

Dr Anrivan Chatterjee, Co-founder & CEO, Haystackanalytics spoke about Technology plays a crucial role in preventing and managing infectious diseases like COVID-19 and other zoonotic illnesses. It enables early detection, predictive modeling, rapid diagnostics, contact tracing, vaccine development, remote monitoring, public awareness, supply chain management, international collaboration, and genomic surveillance.

Dr Chattrerjee said that healthcare systems are facing a pressing threat of antimicrobial resistance, with antibiotics losing effectiveness rapidly. “The reactive approach to infection management has led to a critical shortage of effective antibiotics. To address this, a revolutionary shift in the diagnostic framework is needed. Genome sequencing holds the key to proactive identification of organisms, predicting infection trajectories, and even preventing outbreaks. This technology could transform healthcare and combat antimicrobial resistance effectively,” he said.

When asked that majority of healthcare institutions and hospitals are concentrated in urban India, with around 70-75% of hospitals located in metro cities, what new companies are doing to democratize healthcare, Dr Vaibhav Kapoor, Co-founder, Pristyn care said that his company aims to optimize the utilization of existing midsize hospitals in these areas. They address quality protocols, provide access to advanced medical equipment, and employ full-time specialist doctors to ensure high-quality treatment and increase hospital capacity. This approach, combined with technology, aims to enhance healthcare delivery in tier two and tier three towns

“We understand that these hospitals might lack access to the latest expensive medical equipment. Pristyn Care invests in advanced medical equipment that can be shared across multiple hospitals, optimizing their utilisation,” said Kapoor.

