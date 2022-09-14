BT EXCLUSIVE: Ex-England cricket team captain David Gower to launch NFT series with an Indian techie, plans on roping in Viv Richards

David Gower, cricket commentator and former captain of England’s cricket team, is working on an NFT series celebrating the works of yester-year cricket legends and he is working on this project with an Indian-origin techie, the cricketer told Business Today.

Gower told Business Today, on the sidelines of the International Advertising Association Conference, “I am learning about NFTs. I'm actually in discussion with a colleague in California. An entrepreneur, a visionary from that part of the world, Indian born. Let's call him Raju because that's what he calls himself. But anyway, we're working with Raju on developing some NFTs, hoping to improve on what I can see already on the market.”

The former captain of Engalnd’s cricket team also pointed out that the NFTs would not just focus on his career, but also on the career of his contemporaries. He noted, “The idea would be to get a lot of my ex colleagues, ex opponents, if they're willing to be part of this.”

He also stressed on his plans to rope in popular cricketer Viv Richards in this endeavour. He said, “One of the great names that I played against, I still see every now and again, is the great man himself, Sir Viv Richards, former captain of West Indies. If you have someone like Viv, who of course is very popular all around the world, here in India, Pakistan, West Indies, Australia, and you get someone like him involved in a project like this willingly, then it is a good start.”

“My next task as a potential partner in this project is to start talking to people in my address book from all over the world, whether it be Australia, from here (India), from UK, West Indies,” he said.

Gower believes that NFTs are a great medium to cherish moments from the sport’s history. He said, “ I think there is great potential to look at epic moments from wayback.” He further added, “Remember that history is longer than a week. There is so much that we remember fondly.”

