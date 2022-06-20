Balenciaga, Prada, and Thom Browne enter Meta’s digital fashion store

Facebook's parent company Meta has announced a new collaboration with three prominent fashion brands: Balenciaga, Prada, and Thom Browne. The collaboration with these companies is part of the company's efforts to improve the quality of its newly established digital fashion store.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's founder and CEO, revealed the news on Friday, during an Instagram live appearance with Eva Chen, the Vice President of fashion partnerships at Meta for Instagram.

Zuckerberg said, “I’m really grateful and proud that these brands are joining us to kick off fashion in the metaverse.”

The CEO also added that, “We want to create a marketplace so creators, over time, can design clothing and sell it.”

Zuckerberg explained the reasoning behind this decision. He highlighted, “A lot of the dream is to make it accessible to anyone. If you want to design fashion today, you need the physical materials and equipment, but in the future, anyone with a computer and an imagination will be able to come up with ideas for this.”

Zuckerberg also took a quip on his own drab wardrobe hinting that his metaverse version might wear Prada head to toe.

He said, “It takes a certain confidence to wear shoulders-to-toes Prada, and I think in the metaverse, I may just have that confidence.”

The VP of fashion partnerships also presented her take on the latest decision. She said, ”Fashion is ultimately a form of art and self-expression. And now being able to wear Balenciaga, Prada, and Thom Browne, I can’t wait to see what comes from this.”

She went on further and said, “With this partnership, the three brands would join Meta to sell fashionable avatars.”

It is worth noting that these capabilities will be in the coming weeks, starting with the US, Canada, Thailand and Mexico.