BAYC hacked! Hundreds of ETH worth NFTs stolen

The popular NFT collectible Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) servers were hacked over the weekend, resulting in the loss of up to 200 ETH, which amounts to about $360,000 worth. One BAYC and two Mutant Apes tokens were stolen in the fraud, according to data from blockchain security firm PeckShield.

The hack was the consequence of a phishing attack on Boris Vagner, the project's community manager's Discord account. The attacker used Vagner's login credentials to post false links in the official BAYC and its linked metaverse project, Otherside, Discord channels.

Twitter user NFTherder was the first to notice the breach, tracing the stolen assets to four separate wallets worth an estimated 145 ETH (about $260,000).

🚨BAYC & OtherSide discords got compromised‼️



Seems because Community Manager @BorisVagner got his account breached, which let the scammers execute their phishing attack. Over 145E in was stolen



Proper permissions could prevent this pic.twitter.com/lCl2DfZQ0W — OKHotshot (@NFTherder) June 4, 2022



On the official BAYC Twitter account, Yuga Labs, the creators of BAYC and the Otherside metaverse confirmed the attack, claiming that the company's Discord servers were briefly hacked. "Around 200 ETH worth of NFTs appear to have been affected," their announcement said.

They further added, "We're still looking into it, but if you were affected, please contact us at discord@yugalabs.io."

Our Discord servers were briefly exploited today. The team caught and addressed it quickly. About 200 ETH worth of NFTs appear to have been impacted. We are still investigating, but if you were impacted, email us at discord@yugalabs.io. — Bored Ape Yacht Club (@BoredApeYC) June 4, 2022

This is the second time someone has stolen Yuga Labs NFTs in less than two months. A malicious attacker was able to steal users' payments by exploiting the CAPTCHA bot Yuga Labs employed to dissuade spammers. The hack cost the corporation almost $2.8 million in NFTs.

Yuga Labs is still investigating the hack and has warned potential customers about the contents of these phishing messages: “As a reminder, we do not offer surprise mints or giveaways,” Yuga Labs tweeted.