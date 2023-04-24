scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Crypto
Bitcoin is likely to reach $100,000 by end-2024, says Standard Chartered

Feedback

Bitcoin is likely to reach $100,000 by end-2024, says Standard Chartered

Bitcoin is expected to get advantage from several factors such as recent turmoil in the banking sector, a stabilisation of risk assets as the U.S. Federal Reserve ends its rate-hiking cycle and improved profitability of crypto mining.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Predictions of sky-high valuations have been commonplace during bitcoin’s past rallies. Predictions of sky-high valuations have been commonplace during bitcoin’s past rallies.

Standard Chartered on Monday said that Bitcoin is likely to reach $100,000 by the end of 2024, adding that the so-called “crypto winter” is over.


Bitcoin is expected to get advantage from several factors such as recent turmoil in the banking sector, a stabilisation of risk assets as the U.S. Federal Reserve ends its rate-hiking cycle and improved profitability of crypto mining, Standard Chartered’s head of digital assets research Geoff Kendrick said in a note.


“While sources of uncertainty remain, we think the pathway to the USD 100,000 level is becoming clearer,” Kendrick wrote.


Over the weekend, Bitcoin continued to trade below the $28,000 level as it started a correction phase leading to a decline in investor confidence. The cryptocurrency tried to show some recovery after the weekend cuts as the largest crypto asset rose slightly but remained below the $28,000 mark.


For the first time in the last ten months, Bitcoin rose above $30,000 in April and this showed a partial recovery after trillions of dollars were wiped from the crypto sector in 2022, as central banks increased interest rates and a string of crypto firms imploded.


Predictions of sky-high valuations have been commonplace during bitcoin’s past rallies. A Citi analyst said in November 2020 that bitcoin could climb as high as $318,000 by the end of 2022. It closed last year down about 65% at $16,500.

Also Read: Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin slips below $28,000; Ethereum trades below $1,900; Avalanche & Dogecoin fall up to 2%

Also Watch: Google India, Amazon India, Flipkart, Tata Motors top BT-Taggd’s annual survey ‘Best Companies To Work For In India’

Published on: Apr 24, 2023, 5:43 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement