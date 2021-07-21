Bitcoin regains $30,000 mark; recovers from one-month low

Bitcoin recovered from a one-month low and broke back above $30,000 on Wednesday, suggesting firm support around that level even as the mood in broader financial markets remained fragile.



Bitcoin rose about 3 per cent to $30,762 in the Asia session after it dropped to its lowest since June on Tuesday at $29,296. Bitcoin is worth less than half its April record high of $64,895.22. Ether rose 4 per cent to $1,862.

