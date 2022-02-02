Budget session: Crypto Bill not a part of agenda; all you need to know

The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 will not be tabled in the Budget session as well, according to the Parliament’s schedule for the ongoing Budget session. The bill was earlier listed for the winter session of the Parliament. Before the winter session, the bill had also been listed for the monsoon session.



Despite not making it a part of the agenda, the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) is organising “A Lecture on Understanding Cryptocurrency and Its Impacts on Indian Economy” in the hybrid mode today from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm for members of Parliament (MPs).



The crypto bill assumes special importance after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of a 30 per cent tax on income generated from cryptocurrency transactions. She also said that any losses accrued due to these transactions cannot be offset against any other income.



Meanwhile, the government has planned to table 15 bills during the eighth session of 17th Lok Sabha for the purposes of introduction, consideration and passing. These bills include The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Metro Rail (Construction, Operation and Maintenance) Bill, 2022 and The National Dental Commission Bill, 2022 among others.



Key Bills to be tabled during the course of the Budget session 2022

The Finance Bill,2022 to give effect to the tax proposals

The Warehousing (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022 which aims to strengthen WDRA, help farmers store their produce in scientific warehouse godowns and encourage scientific warehousing ecosystem

The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022 proposes essential structural changes in the governing structure of the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is aimed at strengthening PFRDA to enforce discipline in timely deduction, remittance and investment of contributions.

The Metro Rail (Construction, Operation and Maintenance) Bill, 2022 proposes to provide a legal framework for construction, operation and maintenance of metro rail projects including those under the public private partnership (PPP) model.

The National Dental Commission Bill, 2022 proposes to set up a National Dental Commission and scrap the Dentists Act, 1948.

The Cantonment Bill, 2022 aims to facilitate “ease of living” in cantonments.

The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022 aims to provide a harmonious policy and regulatory framework for India’s Antarctic activities and national measures for protecting the Antarctic environment.

The Emigration Bill, 2022 seeks to replace the Emigration Act, 1983 and establish a robust, transparent and comprehensive emigration management framework that facilitates safe and orderly migration.

The Identification of Prisoners Bill, 2022 seeks to expand the scope of ‘measurements’ to be taken and to widen the ambit of persons whose measurements can be taken with a view to strengthen the provisions of the Act and make a provision for a central authority to collect and preserve records of measurements.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 1957.

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amedment) Bill, 2022 for revision of list of SC and ST in Uttar Pradesh

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 aims to provide regulatory framework for carbon trading in India and to encourage the penetration of renewable energy and effective implementation and enforcement of the “Energy Conservation Act”.

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amedment) Bill, 2022 for revision of list of SC and ST in Jharkhand

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amedment) Bill, 2022 for revision of list of ST in Tripura

