Cadbury Gems launches NFT collection to raise funds for charity

Cadbury Gems has announced the launch of its first Non Fungible Token (NFT) collection through the latest Junior NFT campaign. The chocolatier has collaborated with the blockchain platform, GuardianLink to convert artwork made by kids around the country into NFTs.

Moreover, the brand has partnered with Save The Children to use the proceeds from the NFT sales towards the education of underprivileged children; focusing on getting them back to school the purchasing educational equipment, among other things.

Potential buyers will be given an opportunity to purchase the NFTs through fiat currency.

Commenting on the campaign, Anil Viswanathan, Vice President of Marketing at Mondelez India said, “Digital collectibles and blockchain technology is slowly gathering pace in India and NFTs are an enabler for us to offer an immersive experience to our consumers. Cadbury Gems Junior NFT campaign is yet another step towards leveraging newer platforms to create meaningful moments of joy and learning for every child and parent.

He further added, “We will be hosting NFT auctions to raise funds for the education of underprivileged kids around the country. We hope our campaign works as a springboard and inspires thousands of parents focused on nurturing and contributing toward the passion of their children. We are eager to see the response and look forward to receiving support for the brand’s first NFT with a cause.”

Yasmin Riaz, Director of Resource Mobilization for Save the Children, India added, “This heartwarming campaign launched by Mondelez holds great value for us since both education and psychosocial support are critical areas of Save the Children’s programmes. The activity also gives children a sense of engagement and emotional wellbeing and inspires them to contribute towards securing rights of children from marginalized communities.”

Furthermore, Ramkumar Subramanian, CEO of GuardianLink said “GuardianLink is happy to associate with Cadburys Gems and Mondelez for its one-of-a-kind NFT creation. GuardianLink aims at elevating the potential of NFTs, by diversifying with brands and artists across the globe. It is also exciting to witness how brands are effectively connecting with their next-generation consumers via launching curated NFT collections. This is perhaps a big leap in the timeline of setting up NFT's prominence and in making NFTs accessible to all."

Also Read: Bitcoin at $22,000; crypto markets reclaim $1 trillion m-cap; Is the crypto winter at an end? - BusinessToday

Also Read: Why is MATIC on a gaining spree? 5 reasons - BusinessToday