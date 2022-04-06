Chingari announces winners of its 'Chingari Superstars’ contest

Short video app Chingari has announced the winners of its first-ever ‘Chingari Superstars’ Contest. It is noteworthy to mention that more than 1,00,000 Chingari users participated in the contest.

Ranjan Singh from Saran, Bihar won the first award with Rs. 1 crore worth of GARI tokens. Jagrati Srivastav from Ghaziabad UP won Rs.25 lakh worth of GARI tokens. Ashwini from Bengaluru, Karnataka won Rs.10 lakh worth of GARI tokens. While Nagashree from Bengaluru, Karnataka and Kajal Paul from Siliguri, West Bengal won Rs. 1 lakh worth of GARI tokens each.

The Chingari Superstars contest was held between February 15, and March 31, 2022. Participants were asked to upload their 5 videos and the winners were selected on the basis of community voting.

The inaugural season of the Chingari Superstars offered a whopping Rs 2 crore worth of GARI tokens. Chingari is also gearing up for season 2 of the Chingari Superstars contest which will be on a much bigger scale.

Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and CEO, Chingari App said, “We congratulate all the winners of the inaugural ‘Chingari Superstars’ contest. We at Chingari, powered by GARI are on a mission to empower the creators from all across India and this contest is just another step towards that goal. We want the creators to pursue short video making as a full-time career through which they can earn regular income. We will soon be announcing season 2 of this popular contest in near future to further empower the creator.”

Chingari is a short-video app launched in 2018. Gari token is the native token of Chingari. The platform enables short-form video creators to monetize their content on the Blockchain via the GARI token.

The GARI token was trading at $0.368 at 16:30 IST as per data from CoinMarketCap.

