Cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar launches NFT collection; here’s all you need to know

Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar’s son Rohan Gavaskar has announced the launch of the Sunil Gavaskar NFT (non-fungible tokens) collection. Gavaskar’s NFT collection, to be rolled out by alwaysfirst.io, will go live from November 21 onwards.

Really excited to announce the launch of the Sunil Gavaskar nft collection . Please go to https://t.co/T4nmoGLcfd to know more about it , if you like . @nftiesports @nikhilchinapa #nft #collectibles #cricket pic.twitter.com/O4jfhS072S — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) November 15, 2021

Through this NFT, Gavaskar looks forward to share key highlights from his career and connecting with digital-native sports fans. “I am looking to launching this first NFT series where I share my key highlights and tell the story of those moments. I am excited by connecting with a new generation of digital-native sports fans and invite you to join me on this journey,” Gavaskar said.

Also read: Twitter rolls out crypto unit; to focus on blockchain, NFT, Bitcoin tipping

WHAT DOES THIS NFT INCLUDE?

Founding members of this NFT community will get first access to emblems like Squad Selection, Club Selection, International and The Captains which will be available for fans from November 21, November 28, December 5 and December 12 respectively.

Members will also get a batting masterclass from Gavaskar with rare signed merchandise and personalised cricketing merchandise. They will also have access to a mini-documentary titled ‘The Sunil Story’ and lifetime access to Gavaskar’s Hall of Fame, with content and features curated by the cricketing legend.

The collection has 51,036 Hall of Fame Access NFTs and is divided in 5 series. First 4 have been released initially and the fifth held as a bonus for key community members who own the first 4 emblems.

Number of NFTs in each series is related to key statistics from Sunil’s career – 25,843 in Tier 1 (Number of runs scored in first class cricket), 13,214 in Tier 2 (Number of runs scored in international cricket), 10,000 in Tier 3 (Celebrating being the first cricketer to score 10,000 runs) and 1,988 in Tier 4 (The year Sunil brought an end to his sparkling career).

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's NFT collection auctioned for $966,000

WHY SHOULD I BUY A SUNIL GAVASKAR NFT?

The value of a non-fungible token or an NFT is driven by two factors – its uniqueness and what it offers to the buyers. Visual attributes that make these NFTs unique are background, emblem, design frame, logo, stars, signature whereas the utility attributes include access to the Sunil Gavaskar Hall of Fame, Connect with Sunil and Access to Unique Collectibles.

A limited number of NFTs have also been classified as Special Edition NFTs. These “will have special meaning” in terms of their relation to Sunil’s landmark cricketing statistics and will be the most valuable in the collection.

Also read: Glenfiddich sells 15 bottles of rare whisky with NFTs for Rs 13.5 lakh each

HOW LONG CAN I OWN THIS NFT FOR?

“The Sunil Gavaskar NFT should be seen as a collectible piece of art, as well as an access token to his Hall of Fame. The collectable art piece last forever, however, the additional utility benefits like Access and Connect will expire in two years,” the website read.

WHAT IF I WANT TO RESELL MY NFT?

In case you want to sell this NFT, you can refer to marketplaces like OpenSea. Any NFT that is resold will incur a 6.5 per cent royalty fee to the Sunil Gavaskar Collection.