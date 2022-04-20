Crypto asset management platform Mudrex onboards 2.5 lakh investors

Global crypto asset management platform Mudrex announced a 2400 per cent increase in the platform’s user base for the first quarter of 2022.

Indian users contributed the most to this growth with more than 80 per cent of the users coming from India.

Mudrex is a crypto asset management firm that offers a systematic approach to familiarizing crypto investments. The platform curates investing products for the average investor for long-term returns. The platform’s flagship product, Mudrex Coin Sets, are baskets of cryptocurrencies based on particular themes, enabling users to diversify their portfolios.

Edul Patel, Mudrex co-founder and CEO said, “India is an important market for us and it has been receptive to all the innovations that Mudrex has ushered in. Hence, the spike in our India user base is exciting news for us. Looking ahead, product development and education will remain at the core of Mudrex’s offerings and we expect to hit one million investors on our platform by early Q4.”

In March 2022, Mudrex introduced a SIP tool to automate and simplify investments in Mudrex Coin Sets bringing recurring investment capabilities, which have long been popular in the traditional markets to crypto investors.