Crypto exchange platform Coinbase to expand India operations, hire for new roles

Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase is looking to expand its operations in India, as per co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong. Hirings, basic crypto knowledge program and physical offices in key cities comprise Coinbase's India expansion plan. "Coinbase is building out an office in India! Amazing team already in place- come join us," Armstrong tweeted.

As per the Coinbase blog shared by Armstrong on Twitter, these are the platform's early days in India and "it has already taken off with an incredible amount of interest in our open roles from across India." The crypto platform plans to hire engineers from India apart from hiring in areas like product management, user experience, design, program management, recruiting, and HR.

In order to help the new recruits understand the products and services they deliver via Coinbase, the online currency platform is introducing a new program CIkka-Coinbase India Sikka. Under this program, Coinbase will offer each employee in India a one-time $1,000 in crypto when they start out.

Coinbase has teams in areas like infrastructure, crypto, blockchains, data engineering, platform payments, cloud, machine learning, growth, product engineering among others. In India, these teams will be led by local engineering directors for local-decision making.

Coinbase also plans to complement its remote working policy with physical offices in important cities to have a hybrid work environment. "In addition to the challenging and meaningful work, we also provide top tier perks and compensation, which allows us to ensure we have top talent in every seat across the company," the blog stated.

