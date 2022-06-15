Crypto markets back in green; Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana see mild recovery

Cryptocurrency markets have recovered slightly this Wednesday morning . The global market cap is at $935 billion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by 1.54 per cent, and is trading at $21,955. Ethereum and rose by 7.45 per cent and is trading at $1,202.

The USDT Tether showed 0.03 per cent positive change in the last 24 hours in its value and is trading at $0.999, whereas the USDC stablecoin also showed 0.02 per cent downtrend in its value and is trading at $1.

The BNB token has gone up by 5.13 per cent.

The BinanceUSD stablecoin is positioned at the place of the sixth most valuable cryptocurrency. It showed 0.13 per cent downtrend and is trading at $0.9992

XRP Ripple token is 5.14 per cent up from its value in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed 3.81 per cent uptrend in the last 24 hours.

Solana recovered by 11.40 per cent.

The DOT token of the Polkadot blockchain settled at the spot of the tenth most valuable token and is up 5.57 per cent.

As per crypto news site WatcherGuru, a total of 1,21,553 cryptocurrency traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours, the amount totaling to $422 million.

The French Olympic committee has recommended deploying blockchain ticketing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, Coinbase announced that it will lay off around 18 per cent of its workforce, about 1000 employees.

On the other hand, Ripple CEO says they’ve been preparing for a crypto winter and the company will keep hiring.