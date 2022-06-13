Crypto markets crash! Global market cap at $1 trillion, what next? 

Cryptocurrency markets have slipped down in the last 24 hours. The global market cap is down by 8.05 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.04 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is down by 8.76 per cent and is trading at $25,811.

Ethereum also showed major downtrend and is at $ 1,368 after sliding down 10.14 per cent.

The USDT Tether showed 0.02 negative change in its value in the last 24 hours.

Whereas the USDC stablecoins showed 0.00 per cent change and maintained its peg at $1.

The BNB token plummeted 9.86 per cent.

Solana tumbled by a significant 11.93 per cent.

XRP Ripple is also down. It fell by 5.62 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token crashed 12.04 per cent.

Dogecoin slipped by 9.81 per cent.

Overall, the major top tokens slid drastically from their positions in the last 24 hours.

The global cryptocurrency market cap has crashed to $1 trillion. It's worth noting that the market cap was at $3 trillion roughly six months ago at its all-time high.

In other news, in aftermath of the Reuters investigation report, Binance CEO says the SEC has been "asking questions" about BNB token, native to the exchange, but they haven't been subpoenaed.

Moreover, Europe is reportedly close to reaching an agreement regarding crypto legislation.

Due to the dip, the number of addresses holding at least one #Bitcoin has reached a new all-time high of 851,921.

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collectibles co-founder has warned the crypto community of a potential attack on their social media accounts, especially Twitter.

