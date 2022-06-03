Crypto markets in green; top tokens show slight recovery

Cryptocurrency markets are in green after two days of blood bath. The global market cap is up by 1.78 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.26 trillion as of 7:30 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by 2.25 per cent, and is trading at $30,441, breaking the $30,000 barrier. Ethereum also showed a slight uptrend and rose by 0.21 per cent and is trading at $1,827.

The USDT Tether showed 0.02 per cent uptrend in the last 24 hours in its value and is trading at $0.9994, whereas the USDC stablecoins showed 0.01 per cent downtrend in its value and is trading at $1.

The BNB token has gone up by 1.87 per cent.

XRP Ripple token is 2.36 per cent up from its value in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed 4.35 per cent uptrend in the last 24 hours.

Solana rose by 2.04 per cent.

The BinanceUSD stablecoin is down 0.03 per cent and is trading at $1.

Doge, the popular memecoin is at the spot of the tenth most valuable token and is up 2.03 per cent.

In other news, Binance has partnered with music artist 'TheWeeknd' to create the first global tour to integrate Web 3 tech.

Moreover, New York Attorney General has issued a warning about cryptocurrency investments and says it often creates "more pain than gain for investors."

Furthermore, FTX crypto exchange announces the launch of FTX Japan to service the Japanese market.

Rapper Kanye West has filed 17 trademark applications for NFTs around his Yeezus name.