Crypto markets in red again; BTC stuck at $30,000; when to expect recovery 

Cryptocurrency markets have slipped down over the last 24 hours. The global market cap is down by 2.49 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.24 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is down by 3.13 per cent and is trading at $30,167. Ethereum also showed a the downtrend and is at $ 1,788 after sliding down 2.10 per cent.

The USDT Tether showed 0.02 per cent negative change in its value in the last 24 hours.

Whereas the USDC stablecoins showed 0.02 percent uptrend and maintained its peg at $1.

The BNB token has slipped and is now down by 1.77 per cent.

Solana fell by a significant 3.89 per cent.

XRP Ripple is also down. It fell by 2.16 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed 2.86 per cent downtrend.



Dogecoin crashed by 2.34 per cent.

Overall, the major top tokens slid drastically down from their positions over the last 24 hours.

Big news in the crypto world



. Ethereum Ropsten Testnet merge to proof-of-stake has been completed.

. The number of addresses holding at least one Ethereum has reached a new all-time high of 1,492,385.

. Five South Korean crypto exchanges are reportedly set to delist Luna Classic following the coin's activation of its privacy protocol.

. New York will require stablecoins to be fully backed by assets separated from the issuer's operational funds.

. Solana has set up a $100 million fund to support NFT, blockchain gaming, and DeFi projects in South Korea.