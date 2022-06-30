Crypto markets in red; Solana plunges 8%; Bitcoin at $20,000

The global market cap is down by 2.61 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $ 889.43 billion as of 7:30 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is down by 1.65 per cent and is trading at $20,013.

Ethereum also showed downtrend and is at $ 1,087 after sliding down 5.53 per cent.

The USDT Tether showed 0.01 per cent postive change in its value in the last 24 hours.

Whereas the USDC stablecoins showed 0.04 per cent positive change and maintained its peg at $1.

The BNB token fell 4.64 per cent.

Solana fell by 8.54 per cent.

XRP Ripple witnessed a downtrend of 3.63 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token rose 2.76 per cent.

Dogecoin showed a slight uptrend. The cryptocurrency rose by 0.98 per cent.

The global cryptocurrency markets cap has crashed to $ 889 billion levels. It's worth noting that the market cap was at $3 trillion roughly seven months ago at it's all time high.

The Bitcoin 'Fear and Greed' Index has settled at 11, indicating extreme fear.

Polygon has launched Avail, a scaling system to launch blockchain applications on the Polygon chain.

Binance has donated $1 million $BUSD to support full scholarships for 1,000 Ukrainian technology students.

Blockchain forensics company 'Elliptic Enterprises' claims North Korean hackers are behind the recent $100 million Harmony crypto heist.

Russian state bank VTB has executed the country's first cash-backed digital financial asset transaction.