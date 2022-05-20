Crypto markets recover; Bitcoin, Ethereum both see uptrend

Cryptocurrency markets witnessed a slight uptrend in the last 24 hours. The global market cap is up by 3.55 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.28 trillion as of 7:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by 4.54 per cent, and is trading at $30,290. Ethereum rose by 3.90 per cent and is trading at $2,016.

The USDT Tether showed 0.01 uptrend in the last 24 hours in its value and is trading at $0.9989, whereas the USDC stablecoins showed 0.02 per cent uptrend in its value and is trading at $1.

The BNB token has gone up by 5.30 per cent.

XRP Ripple token is 4.13 per cent up from its value in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed a massive 4.19 per cent uptrend.

Solana rose by 2.97 per cent.

The BinanceUSD stablecoin is down 0.10 per cent and is trading at $0.9997.

Doge, the popular memecoin is at the spot of the tenth most valuable token and is up 3.04 per cent.

In other news, amid the Terra Luna crash, G7 finance ministers have called to accelerate global crypto regulation.

Moreover, amid rumours of USDT Tether de-pegging, it has reported $82.4 billion in reserves and claims that the stablecoin is fully backed.

In a bid to increase crypto awareness, Argentina will launch a Bitcoin education project at 40 schools across the country.

Also read: Washout! Terra down 100%, crypto exchanges de-list LUNA and UST

Also read: Terra Luna crash turns value of 4th biggest crypto to zero, all cryptocurrencies in free fall