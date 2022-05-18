Crypto markets recover slightly; Bitcoin at $30,000

Cryptocurrency markets are witnessing a slight uptrend in the last 24 hours. The global market cap is up by 0.91 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.30 trillion as of 7:50 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by 0.46 per cent, and is trading at $30,150. Ethereum rose by 1.30 per cent and is trading at $2,067.

The USDT Tether showed 0.03 uptrend in the last 24 hours in its value and is trading at $0.999, whereas the USDC stablecoins showed 0.03 per cent downtrend in its value and is trading at $1.

The BNB token has gone up by 0.54 per cent.

XRP Ripple token is 0.77 per cent up from its value in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed a massive 0.75 per cent uptrend.

Solana rose by a 2.65 per cent.

The BinanceUSD stablecoin is down 0.14 per cent and is trading at $1.

Doge, the popular memecoin is amid the ten most valuable token and is up 0.65 per cent.

In other news, amid the Terra Luna crash, South Korea has launched an emergency investigation into the collapse of LUNA and UST, which were tokens minted by South Korean Web3 platform Terraform Labs.

The crash has also caught the eyes of regulatory bodies across the world. After the US, the UK and South Korea, Bank of France' governor has called for global crypto regulation.

Moreover, Indian markets and advertisement regulators, SEBI and ASCI have proposed banning public figures from endorsing and promoting Bitcoin and cryptocurrency products and services.

