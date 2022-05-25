Crypto markets remain flat; BTC, BNB up, XRP, Doge down

Cryptocurrency markets are flat lining after the Terra Luna crash. The global market cap is up by a slight 0.91 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.27 trillion as of 7:30 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by 1.65 per cent, and is trading at $29,656. Ethereum fell by 0.30 per cent and is trading at $1,974.

The USDT Tether showed 0.00 per cent change in the last 24 hours in its value and is trading at $0.9991. Whereas the USDC stablecoins also showed 0.00 per cent change in its value and is trading at $1.

The BNB token has gone up by 2.66 per cent.

XRP Ripple token is 0.31 per cent down from its value in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed 0.75 per cent uptrend.

Solana fell by 0.07 per cent.

The BinanceUSD stablecoin is down 0.15 per cent and is trading at $0.9997.

Doge, the popular memecoin is at the spot of the tenth most valuable token and is down 0.65 per cent.

Due to the recent crypto crash, Bitcoin 'Fear and Greed' Index is at 11 indicating extreme fear.

Moreover, South Korea is set to introduce legal safeguards to prevent a recurrence of the recent Terra LUNA and TerraUSD collapse.

Furthermore, Central African Republic has announced the launch of a tax-free Bitcoin and crypto island.