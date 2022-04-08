CryptoBiz Exchange announces the launch of NFT marketplace

CryptoBiz Exchange, an Indian digital currency exchange platform, announced in a release on Friday that it will be launching its NFT marketplace.

The platform announced in a statement that the NFT marketplace would have features like one-click smart contract deployment, complete minting, and community engagement initiatives.

Furthermore, the company announced that they also aim at offering creators an option to break into the virtual world and sell their virtual intellectual property in a highly rewarding and effortless manner. This highly innovative step has been taken to enhance the company’s portfolio and amplify customers’ experience.

Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs have become a buzzword. Their uniqueness beats the biggest hindrance for creators in the physical marketplace, removing any possibility of duplication or piracy, the company declared in a statement.

The company believes that the need of the hour when it comes to NFTs is a systematic understanding of the premise of this technology and how it can help in building a safe, convenient, and alternatively rewarding space for anybody and everybody who can create something of value to others.

Commenting on this initiative, Rahul Rathod, founder of CryptoBiz Exchange said, "We have developed a highly creator-oriented NFT marketplace where we will promote Indian artists and creators to participate and enable them to launch their own NFT's. Taking forth this initiative, we have ensured that our listing protocols are simple and seamless for hassle-free registration and virtual exhibition. We encourage creators from across India to join us in this initiative and get an excellent utility value for their NFT collections".

