Cryptocurrency markets show slight recovery; Is bear run over?

Cryptocurrency markets have recovered this Monday morning after the bloodbath over the weekend. The global market cap is at $870.93 billion as of 8:00 AM IST after rising 6.89 per cent, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by 7.98 per cent, and is trading at $19,773. Ethereum and rose by a mere 12.51 per cent and is trading at $1,066.

The USDT Tether showed 0.01 per cent positive change in the last 24 hours in its value and is trading at $0.9988, whereas the USDC stablecoin showed 0.02 per cent uptrend in its value and is trading at $1.

The BNB token has gone up by 7.74 per cent.

The BinanceUSD stablecoin is positioned at the place of the sixth most valuable cryptocurrency. It showed 0.07 per cent downtrend and is trading at $0.9998. XRP Ripple token is 5.10 per cent up from its value in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed a massive recovery of 5.93 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Solana recovered by 7.31 per cent.

The memecoin Doge settled at the spot of the tenth most valuable token and is up 12.78 per cent.

Majority top crypto tokens have witnessed a recovery over the last 24 hours.

In other news, Dogecoin surged around 10 per cent after Elon Musk tweeted that he is still buying the cryptocurrency.

Solana-based protocol Solend has voted to temporarily control the largest whale's account to mitigate liquidation risks.

USDT Tether has been under a DDOS attack after receiving a ransom request. Meta (Facebook) is launching a digital fashion marketplace in partnership with Balenciaga, Prada, and Tom Brown.