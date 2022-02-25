Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin rebounds 9%; Uniswap, Stellar, XRP zoom up to 13%

World's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading over 9 per cent higher today in line with the equity markets across the globe. The price of Bitcoin climbed 9.40 per cent to $38556 on Coinmarketcap. Market cap of the cryptocurrency rose to $731.565 billion.

Currently, the global crypto market cap stands at $1.72 trillion, a rise of 10.86 per cent. Other cryptocurrencies were also trading in the green today.

Ethereum rose 10.61 per cent to $2,620 and Dogecoin was trading 10.71 per cent higher at $0.1,228.

Digital token Stellar zoomed 11.08 per cent to $0.1824 and Litecoin climbed 9.49 per cent to $103.45. XRP rose 9.33 per cent to $0.6996 and Uniswap gained 13.66 per cent to $8.68.

On Thursday, cryptocurrency market crashed after Russia attacked Ukraine. The price of Bitcoin slipped 8.03 per cent to $34,888 on Coinmarketcap. Market cap of the cryptocurrency fell to $661.955 billion.

Ethereum crashed 10.23 per cent to $2375 and Dogecoin slipped 12.22 per cent to $0.1153. Digital token Stellar declined 10.74 per cent to $0.1659 and Litecoin fell 9.40 per cent to $97.41. XRP slipped 10.17 per cent to $0.6395 and Uniswap crashed 11.36 per cent to $7.86.

Equity markets recovered today from the Thursday crash after Russia invaded Ukraine , wrecking investor sentiment across the globe.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 1.4 per cent in morning trading to 26,343.02. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5 per cent to 7,022.30. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.2 per cent to 2,681.19. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added nearly 0.2 per cent to 22,941.59, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.8 per cent to 3,456.39.

US stocks recovered toward the end of a wild trading day, as the world, including President Joe Biden, slapped sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The S&P 500 rose more than 1 per cent, ending a four-day slide amid worries over the escalating crisis. The Dow also ended in positive territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.07 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 33,223.83, the S&P 500 gained 63.2 points, or 1.50 per cent, to 4,288.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 436.10 points, or 3.34 per cent, to 13,473.59.