Cryptos in recovery mode; BTC,ETH, SOL all in green

Cryptocurrency markets are still in recovery mode this Tuesday morning after the bloodbath over the weekend . The global market cap is at $904.57 billion as of 7:30 AM IST after rising 2.86 per cent, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by 3.33 per cent, and is trading at $20,566. Ethereum and rose by a 3.22 per cent and is trading at $1,120.

The USDT Tether showed 0.03 per cent positive change in the last 24 hours in its value and is trading at $0.999, whereas the USDC stablecoin showed 0.00 per cent change in its value and is trading at $1.

The BNB token has gone up by 3.55 per cent.

The BinanceUSD stablecoin is positioned at the place of the sixth most valuable cryptocurrency. It showed 0.31 per cent downtrend and is trading at $0.9992.

XRP Ripple token is 1.0 per cent up from its value in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed a massive recovery of 3.77 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Solana recovered by a whopping 7.59 per cent.

The memecoin Doge settled at the spot of the tenth most valuable token and is up 1.87 per cent.

Majority top crypto tokens have witnessed a recovery over the last 24 hours.

Celsius Network withdrawals, swaps, and transfers have now been paused for over 8 days due to "extreme market conditions."

After much bad blood about it, Solana-based protocol Solend has voted to invalidate the proposal that granted control over the largest whale's holding.

The Russian government has given its green flag to a blockchain platform for international payments which might replace the current Swift system.

ProShares will launch the first United States short Bitcoin-linked ETF on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.