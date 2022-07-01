Cryptos in recovery mode; BTC,ETH, SOL all in green

Cryptocurrency markets are in recovery mode this morning . The global market cap is at $904.57 billion as of 8:00 AM IST after rising 2.86 per cent, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by 1.37 per cent, and is trading at $20,343. Ethereum and rose by a mere 0.20 per cent and is trading at $1,095.

The USDT Tether showed 0.00 per cent change in the last 24 hours in its value and is trading at $0.9989, whereas the USDC stablecoin showed 0.00 per cent change in its value and is trading at $1.

The BNB token has gone up by 3.11 per cent.

The BinanceUSD stablecoin is positioned at the place of the sixth most valuable cryptocurrency. It showed 0.00 per cent change and is trading at $0.9995.

XRP Ripple token is 1.82 per cent up from its value in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed a massive recovery of 1.01 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Solana recovered by a whopping 6.47 per cent.

The memecoin Doge settled at the spot of the tenth most valuable token and is down 1.11 per cent.

Majority top crypto tokens have witnessed slight recovery over the last 24 hours.

Binance has released its first promotional video with new brand ambassador 'Khaby Lame' the most followed TikTok creator in the world.

El Salvador has purchased an additional 80 BTC ($1,520,000) at an average of $19,000 per coin.

FTX exchange passes on Celsius Network acquisition deal due to a "$2 billion hole" in the latter's balance sheet.

BlockFi CEO has denied CNBC’s claims that the company is being sold for $25 million.