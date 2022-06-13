'Do not buy this crypto dip': Economist Peter Schiff

Economist and financial commentator Peter Schiff took to Twitter to warn people against buying crypto in this dip.

Schiff explained in a tweet that Bitcoin and Ether are set to crash even further and the global crypto market cap would fall to $800 billion. He advised his followers to not buy this dip because it would lead to more losses.

This could be a rough weekend for #crypto. #Bitcoin looks poised to crash to $20K and #Ethereum to $1K. If so, the entire market cap of nearly 20K digital tokens would sink below $800 billion, from nearly $3 trillion at its peak. Don't buy this dip. You'll lose a lot more money. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) June 11, 2022

The financial commentator also commented on what Bitcoin holders (HODLers) might face in the coming times. He said since the majority of stores around the world do not accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a valid payment option, they might have to sell their holding to cover costs.

Schiff highlighted that this was not the case during the downtime caused by COVID because the cost of consumer goods like food and gas was much lower.

He also spoke about how many people working in the Web3 face might lose their jobs making it inevitable to sell their cryptos for a loss to cover expenses.

With food and energy prices soaring, many #Bitcoin HODLers will be forced to sell to cover the cost. #Grocery stores and #gas stations don't accept Bitcoin. When Bitcoin crashed during #Covid no one needed to sell. Consumer prices were much lower and #HODLers got stimulus checks. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) June 12, 2022

Just like Schiff, several other top economists and financial commentators have a bearish outlook on the crypto markets. But there are a few who see an upside in the crypto markets as well.

Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor is still bullish about the prospects of crypto, especially Bitcoin. In a recent tweet, he said that Bitcoin is real money and the rest is credit.