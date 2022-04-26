‘Elon Buys Twitter’ crypto token zooms 10,500% after Musk’s Twitter purchase!

Elon Musk, tech entrepreneur and billionaire bought Twitter for $44 billion Monday night leading to a rally in the crypto markets.

Elon Musk is considered by many as the biggest crypto influencer. He is extremely vocal about the potential he sees in cryptocurrencies and has often expressed his fondness for the meme coin Doge, causing rallies in the price of the token.

Following news of his Twitter buy out, several cryptocurrency tokens named after him started rallying. Here’s a look at some of them individually.

Elon Buys Twitter

Elon Buys Twitter or EBT token zoomed over 10,500 per cent after the announcement was made public. The token is trading up by 4062 per cent as per data from CoinMarketCap.

Doge Elon Mars

The token Doge Elon Mars peaked nearly 20 per cent when Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover was announced. The token is currently up 12.64 per cent as per CoinMarketCap.

Elon GOAT

The cryptocurrency token Elon GOAT or Elon Greatest Of All Time also spiked after the news became public. The token is currently maintaining its peak at 17.66 per cent as per data from CoinMarketCap.

Floki Musk

The meme coin Floki Musk rose over 10 per cent after Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover became public knowledge. Currenlty, the cryptocurrency is trading 3.62 per cent up.

Elonhype

The token Elonhype is most probably a call back to Elon Musk’s connection to hyperloop. The token peaked at 27.77 per cent. It is currently trading up 2.16 per cent as per CoinMarketCap.

Furthermore, Elon Musk’s favourite crypto token, Dogecoin also rallied because of this news. The cryptocurrency zoomed around 30 per cent and is currently trading at $0.1619, 27.14 per cent up from its value 24 hours ago.

With the biggest crypto-influencer owning the biggest influencing platform, it will be worth watching what it means for cryptocurrencies in general.

