Fantasy sports platform EarnU announces predict-to-earn segment for IPL

EarnU, a crypto-based fantasy sports platform, announced on Tuesday the launch of its predict-to-earn segment for season 15 of the Indian Premier League. Users would be able to make predictions about IPL matched and earn crypto tokens if their predictions are correct.

According to a release, EarnU announced that users would now be able to stake the BetU token to make the bets. They would also earn BetU tokens if their predictions are correct. Users would be able to allow their rewards in BetU tokens or swap them for Ether, Binance Token or USDT Tether.

Paul Rogash, CEO and Founder of EarnU said “Indian Premier League is the most popular cricket league in India, and understanding the fan-base it only makes more sense to open the prediction game for the same as we plan to go all out to engage with Indian users. We expect this to give us the required initial push to make a mark as we try and explore one of the strongest markets.”

The platform already has segments for Football, Soccer, Basketball, Cricket, MMA, Tennis, Rugby etc. Moreover, it also offers e-games like CS: GO, Dota2, League of Legends, etc.

Web3 has opened up several opportunities for fans to engage with their favorite sports personalities and P2E games are just one medium. Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs are another such way through which sportspersons and their audience connect via Web3 and blockchain technology.