Indian AI firm gives away NFTs to employees as appreciation rewards

Artificial Intelligence (AI) company ORAI Robotics has announced on Monday that they have gifted Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) as appreciation rewards to their 50 employees.

The company recently minted and launched its first NFT collection named ‘ORAI Upbeat’ exclusively for employees.

The ORAI Upbeat Collection consists of 500 unique NFT collectibles. The artwork of each NFT consists of robots with cheerful expressions.

The ideation for the project was solely by ORAI Robotics. They later collaborated with Meta9corp.io to launch the project.

It is interesting to note that ORAI Robotics has also provided a buyback option on said NFTs. Employees can monetize their NFTs by returning them to the company after a certain period after fulfilling certain criteria.

Swapnil Jain, co-founder & CEO, ORAI Robotics said, “We at ORAI Robotics wanted to introduce a unique and innovative way to thank our employees.” He also added, “Going forward, every time we at ORAI Robotics grow, we will celebrate the success by giving NFTs to employees”.

ORAI Robotics is a sales, customer engagement, and conversational AI platform.