Indian institute launches NFT collection to be traded for free course

Jetking Infotrain Limited, a publicly listed Indian computer networking institute, announced in a release last week that they would be launching an NFT series which can later be traded to enroll in any course offered by their institute.

The institute has launched a collection of 10,000 unique ‘Web 3.0 Lion NFTS’ on the Ethereum blockchain. The Jetking Gold collection is priced at Rs 9,000 per NFT and the Jetking Premium collection is priced at Rs 40,000.

The institute announced in a release that this initiative stems from their belief to promote tech inclusion.

Interestingly, blockchain-backed digital assets like NFTs are gaining popularity in recent times. NFTs or Non-Fungible Tokens represent digital ownership of assets and they use blockchain technology to provide an ownership certificate of said assets.

Harsh Bharwani, CEO & MD, Jetking Infotrain said, “COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the technology adoption all across the world and many industries have opted for different models to engage with consumers online as well as offline. The entry of blockchain is the strong base of crypto universe and a game changer. This will not in bring in transparency but also protect tampering of information. Since we teach about blockchain, we thought it apt to put our money where our mouth is and introduce a practical experience of using NFTs.”

Also Read: Maharashtra's Gadchiroli to issue caste certificates via blockchain platform Polygon

Also Read: Crypto crime: Pune police recovers over Rs 84 cr worth of Bitcoins