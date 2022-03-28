Last unreleased song of legendary S.P. Balasubrahmanyam to soon be out as NFT

Diginoor, an NFT platform, has minted a 30-minute track of late singer S.P. Balasubramanyam and they plan on auctioning it on April 9. Apart from the audio NFT, the buyer will also be transferred 51 per cent of the copyright, giving the NFT holder the right to make the song available to the larger public, adapt or reproduce it in any manner.

The track is the last piece recorded by S.P. Balasubramanyam before he passed away in 2020 because of complications caused by COVID-19.

S.P. Balasubramanyam is a six-time national award winner and Padma Vibhushan awardee. He has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 languages during his musical career.

Speaking about the NFT drop, S. P. Charan, filmmaker, playback singer, and the late singer's son said, "It gives us great joy to announce the NFT drop of my father's last unreleased song. We are thankful to Diginoor for creating this NFT, and carrying on the legacy of Shri S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. I hope that his fans will enjoy this limited edition NFT.”

The track, a Tamil devotional song, recorded by the late singer is titled Vishwaroopa Darisanam and was recorded in collaboration with the music label Symphony Records.

Sri Hari, CEO of Symphony Records said, “The inimitable singing style of legendary S.P. Balasubrahmanyam sir makes even the most classical compositions so touching and emotional. We are proud to conceptualise and produce this rare album which is a tribute to his melodious voice that will stay with us forever. Symphony is glad to partner with Diginoor to launch SPB’s last song as an NFT, giving a chance to his fans and music lovers to have co-ownership of sir’s Magnum Opus and its copyrights."

It is interesting to note that Diginoor was founded by 18-year-old Chennai-based entrepreneurs Shaamil Karim and Yash Rathod.

Shaamil Karim, founder, and CEO, of Diginoor said, “As a Tamilian, it brings me great pride to release S. P. Balasubrahmanyam sir’s magnum opus on Diginoor exclusively for his legacy to live on the blockchain forever. This is also the first time in the industry that the NFT will facilitate the transfer of 51 percent of the copyright to this musical masterpiece to the winning bid.”

NFTs are non-transferable units of data that are stored on a blockchain, which is a type of digital ledger. Numerous different types of NFT data units can be used to store digital items such as images, movies, and audio.