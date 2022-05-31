Luna 2.0 up over 70%; where can the crypto be bought 

Terra Luna is dominating crypto news again. The cryptocurrency of the new chain, Luna 2.0, is up 72 per cent in the last 24 hours.
The cryptocurrency was trading at $5.86 at its trough and then rose to $11.97 within hours, a steep 72 per cent rise, data from Coin Market cap showed.
This is not the only time this new cryptocurrency witnessed such volatility. The Luna 2.0 token experienced a steep drop on the day of its launch. The cryptocurrency plummeted 132 per cent, as previously reported by Business Today.
The cryptocurrency was trading at $19.53 at its high before plummeting to $3.988 within hours of its introduction, a 132.32 percent drop, according to Coin Market Cap data.
Where can Luna 2.0 be bought?
Luna 2.0 has been listed on many exchanges. Crypto exchanges like Binance, FTX, Huobi, Bitrue, Bybit, Bitfinex and others are all crypto exchanges that support Luna. Moreover, when it comes to Indian cryptocurrency exchanges, CoinSwitch Kuber, had announced that they would be supporting the LUNA Airdrop.
Moreover, transfers of Terra Classic, LUNC between WazirX and Binance have been enabled from Tuesday.
