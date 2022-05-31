Luna 2.0 up over 70%; where can the crypto be bought 

Terra Luna is dominating crypto news again. The cryptocurrency of the new chain, Luna 2.0, is up 72 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The cryptocurrency was trading at $5.86 at its trough and then rose to $11.97 within hours, a steep 72 per cent rise, data from Coin Market cap showed.

This is not the only time this new cryptocurrency witnessed such volatility. The Luna 2.0 token experienced a steep drop on the day of its launch. The cryptocurrency plummeted 132 per cent, as previously reported by Business Today.

The cryptocurrency was trading at $19.53 at its high before plummeting to $3.988 within hours of its introduction, a 132.32 percent drop, according to Coin Market Cap data.

Where can Luna 2.0 be bought?

Luna 2.0 has been listed on many exchanges. Crypto exchanges like Binance, FTX, Huobi, Bitrue, Bybit, Bitfinex and others are all crypto exchanges that support Luna. Moreover, when it comes to Indian cryptocurrency exchanges, CoinSwitch Kuber, had announced that they would be supporting the LUNA Airdrop.

LUNA AIRDROP : We are pleased to announce that we will be supporting the Terra Network Airdrop. This means that if you have been a holder of LUNA, you will receive new LUNA tokens in the coming days. — CoinSwitch Kuber: India's Largest Crypto App 🚀 (@CoinSwitchKuber) May 27, 2022

Moreover, transfers of Terra Classic, LUNC between WazirX and Binance have been enabled from Tuesday.

📢 Update on #LUNA



👉 The ticker for the LUNA (old) token will be renamed as LUNC

👉 WazirX Binance transfers for LUNC will be enabled from 31st May 2022



More info on Airdrop 👇https://t.co/WORHfTTe8l — WazirX: India Ka Bitcoin Exchange (@WazirXIndia) May 27, 2022 Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX announced that it would also be supporting the Terra (LUNA) airdrop but the date and time for same has not been disclosed yet. Replying to a user, the exchange tweeted, Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX announced that it would also be supporting the Terra (LUNA) airdrop but the date and time for same has not been disclosed yet. Replying to a user, the exchange tweeted,

Hi Priya, we’d like to inform you that we'll be supporting the Terra (LUNA) airdrop. We'll announce an expected timeline for the same on our announcement page here: https://t.co/mQAtxUuhNi Please reach out to us via DM if you have any further queries, we'll be happy to (1/2) — CoinDCX: Making Crypto Accessible to Indians (@CoinDCX) May 30, 2022

