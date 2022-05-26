LUNA2.0 set to launch on May 27, here is what the crypto community has to say

After the collapse of the Terra Luna and the complete Terra ecosystem wiping billions of dollars of investor’s money, Do Kwon, the chief executive officer of TerraForm Labs, proposed replacing the current Terra network with a new blockchain, LUNA 2.0 which is set to launch on May 27, 2022.

This ‘hard fork’ would allow projects that were previously hosted on the Terra network to transition to the new one without requiring any changes to their projects.

As part of Kwon's recovery plan, Terra investors would receive a set number of Terra LUNA tokens. It is anticipated that the value of the new blockchain would increase as more people adopt the new blockchain.

The old blockchain network, Terra Classic blockchain, would continue to operate and host Terra USD. Projects built on the previous blockchain, as well as companies that validate transactions, will migrate to the new blockchain.

Accordingly, LUNA2.0 would be the sole cryptocurrency usable by applications and projects utilising the new blockchain.

Several leading exchanges have announced that they support the launch of LUNA 2.0 on their platform. Huobi cryptocurrency exchange was one such exchange.

#Huobi supports the launch of #LUNA 2.0 on May 27



Are you ready for "LUNA Rebirth"?💙 https://t.co/Vn1FFwlc4y — Huobi (@HuobiGlobal) May 25, 2022

The largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volumes, Binance also extended its support to Luna2.0.

Biture was also one such exchange.

$LUNA is rising again!



Bitrue will continue our historic support of @terra_money by being the first exchange to launch LUNA V2 trading.



LUNA V1 services will be suspended May 26 13:00 UTC, while V2 services will start ~May 27



Info, & potential airdrop - https://t.co/rbW3l98c6t pic.twitter.com/28OdmclwW7 — Bitrue (@BitrueOfficial) May 25, 2022

FTX exchange had also announced the same.

But, similar response was not received from other influencers of the crypto community. Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus said in a recent tweet, Luna2.0 will show the world how "truly dumb crypto gamblers are."

luna 2.0 will show the world just how truly dumb crypto gamblers really are — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 25, 2022

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao also had similar thoughts.

Personal opinion. NFA.



This won't work.

- forking does not give the new fork any value. That's wishful thinking.

- one cannot void all transactions after an old snapshot, both on-chain and off-chain (exchanges).



Where is all the BTC that was supposed to be used as reserves? https://t.co/9pvLOTlCYf — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) May 14, 2022

